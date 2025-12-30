Trending topics:
NFL

Steelers insider reveals if Mike Tomlin could be fired with a loss to Ravens

Mike Tomlin faces a trial by fire next weekend as his Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens for a playoff spot.

By Matías Persuh

Follow us on Google!
Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
© Nick Cammett/Getty ImagesHead coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mike Tomlin may be one of the few NFL coaches to remain with the same team for so many years, even with highly successful results. However, his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers could be seriously jeopardized if they fail to beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18.

Since arriving in Steel City back in 2007, Tomlin has led his team to 12 postseason appearances. A stumble next weekend against a divisional rival with the same aspirations, could eliminate the Steelers from playoff contention.

Adam Schefter, in a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, revealed that if the Pittsburgh Steelers fail to beat the Ravens next Sunday, it’s “in the realm of possibility” that Mike Tomlin could leave the team after this season.

Advertisement

Pittsburgh’s final test

It all comes down to this for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Boasting a 9–7 record, Aaron Rodgers and his teammates face a high-stakes, “winner-take-all” showdown against the Baltimore Ravens.

Mike Tomlin Pittsburgh Steelers

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Advertisement

The scenario is simple: a victory at home secures the AFC North title and a trip to the playoffs, but a loss means they are officially out. With the season on the line, the Steelers must shake off last week’s upset and deliver a legacy-defining performance to keep their Super Bowl dreams alive.

Mike Tomlin sends clear message to Myles Garrett on Steelers allegedly keeping him away

see also

Mike Tomlin sends clear message to Myles Garrett on Steelers allegedly keeping him away

A successful career with the Steelers

Mike Tomlin has solidified his legacy as one of the most consistent and successful head coaches in NFL history during his storied tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Advertisement

Since taking the reins in 2007, he has famously never recorded a losing season, a testament to his elite leadership and ability to keep his team competitive regardless of roster turnover.

With two Super Bowl appearances, a Super Bowl XLIII championship, and numerous AFC North titles, Tomlin’s steady hand and “next man up” philosophy have defined nearly two decades of Steelers excellence.

Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh
ALSO READ
Mike Tomlin sends clear message to Myles Garrett on Steelers allegedly keeping him away
NFL

Mike Tomlin sends clear message to Myles Garrett on Steelers allegedly keeping him away

Shedeur Sanders explains why Browns’ win vs Mike Tomlin, Aaron Rodgers’ Steelers felt ‘bittersweet’
NFL

Shedeur Sanders explains why Browns’ win vs Mike Tomlin, Aaron Rodgers’ Steelers felt ‘bittersweet’

Mike Tomlin, Aaron Rodgers blamed by Shedeur Sanders’ star teammate for Steelers’ loss to Browns
NFL

Mike Tomlin, Aaron Rodgers blamed by Shedeur Sanders’ star teammate for Steelers’ loss to Browns

Most consecutive losses in MLB: What’s the worst streak in baseball history?
MLB

Most consecutive losses in MLB: What’s the worst streak in baseball history?

Better Collective Logo