Analyst sets potential deadline for Bryce Young in Carolina

Bryce Young’s time in Carolina might be coming to an end if the team continues to struggle to win games. The former No. 1 overall pick showed that he could be a capable quarterback last season, overcoming tough moments, including being benched in favor of Andy Dalton early in the campaign.

The Alabama product went 234 of 384 for 2,403 yards and 15 touchdowns against nine interceptions. This season, he’s gone 87 of 144 for 753 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Panthers enter the Week 5 matchup against the Miami Dolphins with a 1-3 record, and people are already wondering how long they will wait for Young and coach Dave Canales to turn things around.

The next two weeks might be crucial for Bryce Young’s future in Carolina

In a recent edition of All Dolphins Podcast, Charlotte Observer columnist Scott Fowler talked about Young’s future with the Panthers. Fowler believes that the project could come to an end if Young fails to beat the Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys in the next two matchups.

“I mean, they’re not quite ready to give up on him or anything. but they just look around the league. He was picked No. 1 overall in 2023. They gave up a ton to move up from number 9 to number 1. So they gave up D.J. Moore, a wide receiver who’s still playing well with the Bears. They’ve had some good players here. I say they don’t have any star power. DJ Moore wasn’t like a superstar. Christian McCaffrey was, and they traded him several years ago. That was the face of the franchise for a while. If Bryce had Christian McCaffrey in the backfield, it would look a lot different for sure. But yeah, they’re not quite ready to go completely south on Bryce. But I’d say they have two home games coming up, Dolphins and then Cowboys, and if they lose both of those like that last game, I mean, I think there’ll be some changes going on here,” he said.

The Panthers rank third in the NFC South division, only ahead of the New Orleans Saints. They have an intriguing team, but they have failed to deliver so far. Young’s days with the franchise could be numbered if he doesn’t improve.