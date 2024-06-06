Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are ready to win their third Super Bowl consecutive with the Kansas City Chiefs. After that epic victory over the San Francisco 49ers, OTAs have started in their race to rewrite history books.

A three-peat is a feat which has never been accomplished before. The good news for the Chiefs is that their core group of stars remains intact with Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones.

However, the last few weeks have been brutal off the field for the team. Rashee Rice might be suspended by the NFL due to a driving incident in Dallas, while Wanya Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick were also arrested.

Chiefs cancel OTAs because of medical emergency

The Kansas City Chiefs had to cancel OTAs this Thursday after BJ Thompson suffered a cardiac arrest during a special teams meeting. Fortunately, the latest medical report confirmed the defensive lineman is stable.

BJ Thompson is 25 years-old and the Chiefs took him in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He played for Baylor and Stephen Austin in college football.