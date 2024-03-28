Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are making all the necessary moves to help Patrick Mahomes win a third consecutive Super Bowl. It’s a feat that’s never been done in history.

On offense, tight end Travis Kelce will come back shutting down any rumors of retirement and the Chiefs signed explosive wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown to play alongside Rashee Rice.

Of course, Steve Spagnoulo’s defense lost cornerback L’Jarius Sneed in a trade with the Tennessee Titans, but, Chris Jones got a massive four-year, $95 million contract extension. One of the best players in the NFL stays in Kansas City.

Chiefs sign a rugby star player

Now, according to a report from insider Jordan Schultz, the Kansas City Chiefs will sign Louis Rees-Zammit to improve their offense and, with the new kickoff rule, their special teams.

A few months ago, Rees-Zammit made the biggest choice of his career when he left rugby trying to get a spot in the NFL through the league’s famous International Player Pathway.

Who is Louis Rees-Zammit?

Louis Rees-Zammit is a Welsh former rugby player who shined for Gloucester in the English Premiership. In those six years with the team, he dazzled fans especially because of his amazing speed.

Rees-Zammit is only 23-years old and will try to earn a roster spot during training camp. However, if he makes the cut, just imagine the possibilities as a running back, wide receiver or punt returner working with a mastermind like Andy Reid.