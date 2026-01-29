Andy Reid, Chiefs hire new coach to assist Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce in 2026

The 2026 NFL season can’t get started fast enough for Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs. Determined to turn the page after their worst year in a very long time, the Chiefs are making tweaks to both the roster and staff. On that note, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the offense will welcome a new coach.

Eric Bieniemy’s addition to the team could prove crucial in the 2026 NFL campaign. As Bieniemy hinted at Kelce’s retirement decision, he showed how confident the team is heading into the new season. However, the offensive coordinator’s return wasn’t the only move made by the Chiefs on the offensive side of the ball.

Instead, Reid and the Chiefs have now hired a new coach to work closely with Mahomes, Kelce, and the rest of the offense that struggled tremendously last season.

As reported by CBS Sports, the Chiefs are hiring Nate Pagan as a quality control coach in 2026. Pagan had been the wide receivers coach for Villanova since 2019. However, Pagan had worked with the Chiefs in the 2024 offseason, too, so he will be returning to Reid’s side.

Patrick Mahomes warming up before a Chiefs game in Jacksonville.

What is a quality control coach?

Quality control coaches are typically entry-level jobs into an NFL coaching staff. Their job is mostly done off the field and inside the video room. Quality control coaches are tasked with breaking down film, finding opponents’ tendencies and statistics, and coming up with game plans that may work on the upcoming opponent.

Another quality control coaching hire

In addition to Pagan’s hiring, Reid and the Chiefs have announced C.J. Cox will be joining the staff as a quality control coach, too. Cox is a veteran defensive backs coach and he will be working closely with that specific group as he joins the organization in Missouri.

After a year as rough as the one the Chiefs have gone through, Reid believes they can’t make enough changes across every aspect of the game. Therefore, Kansas City will welcome any helping hand it can muster. More likely than not, Pagan and Cox’s hirings aren’t the last piece of business done on the coaching staff.

