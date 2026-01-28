Chiefs’ new coach sends clear message to Andy Reid about helping Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in 2026

Immediately upon returning to the organization, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy tackled a major issue, addressing the elephant in the room. During his introductory press conference, Bieniemy dropped a bold message for Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce to listen carefully ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

If the 2026 NFL season left any lessons for Mahomes, Kelce, and the Chiefs, is that the offense needs to undergo a retooling, as well as a scheme change. On that note, Bieniemy’s return to Kansas City could prove invaluable. As he made his first appearance since re-joining Reid’s staff, the offensive coordinator voiced a strong statement.

“It’s our job to come up with answers. We’ve got to come up with solutions and make sure we resolve it. We’ll sit down and figure everything out together,” Bieniemy reminded Reid, Kelce, Mahomes, and the entire Chiefs’ offense, via Charles Goldman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bieniemy ready to move on

After a production as concerning as the one Kansas City put forward in 2025, it might be easy for Bieniemy to point out every flaw in the previous system, building a shield against critics if he struggles to get the offense back on its feet in 2026.

Eric Bieniemy is back with the Chiefs

Advertisement

However, with his comments, Bieniemy made it clear he doesn’t care about what was done, nor about placing the blame on Matt Nagy or anyone else. His focus is on fixing the problems and taking the Chiefs back to where they belong. Bieniemy and the Chiefs should have plenty of work to do. Especially after Reid hinted at offseason moves with a bold remark.

Advertisement

see also Andy Reid’s Chiefs reunite Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce with underutilized teammate in 2026

The Chiefs hope Bieniemy can put them back on their feet

The standard under Reid is clear, in late January coordinators should be discussing game plans for the upcoming Super Bowl not debating about the next NFL campaign. Kansas City took a step backward last season, but Bieniemy is using no scapegoats and offering no excuses.

Advertisement

What’s done is done. Mahomes, Kelce, and company are under his guidance now, and this show is his to run—alongside Reid. As Reid said, change is good, but if change means going back to what worked in the past, it’s all the better.