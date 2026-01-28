Andy Reid’s Chiefs coach hints at Travis Kelce retirement decision in 2026

There are several questions still unanswered for the Kansas City Chiefs. However, none bigger than whether Travis Kelce will be back with Andy Reid and company during the 2026 NFL season. Perhaps, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s latest comment confirmed the tight end has announced his decision to the organization.

“I’ve had just a small minimum conversation with [Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes], and they have been great. More than anything, it’s just the excitement of reuniting. I’m looking forward to getting back in the grind and chopping wood with them,” Bieniemy told reporters during his introductory press conference.

Unaware or not, Bieniemy dropped a major hint on Kelce’s future. Based on his statement, all signs indicate the star tight end will return to the Chiefs in 2026, pushing off retirement for at least another season. Still, Kelce has yet to personally announce his decision. If he is back, he could be back with a familiar face, as the Chiefs reunite Mahomes and Kelce with an underutilized teammate.

Kelce could still be making up his mind

Considering Bieniemy’s comments reflected a brief conversation with Kelce, the fact he mentioned a reunion with him and Mahomes in the 2026 NFL season could indicate two things. On one hand, Kelce may have confirmed to Bieniemy that he will be back. On the other, the topic may not have come up at all. That is a little harder to believe, though.

Perhaps Kelce is still making up his mind and doesn’t want to send mixed signals to the organization. However, given how loud the buzz around Kelce’s future has been, it would be surprising if Bieniemy didn’t try to get an answer straight from the source.

Crazier things have happened, but the first scenario seems most likely. Bieniemy’s message to the media appears to be a subtle confirmation of Kelce’s return—a “soft launch,” as Gen Z might call it, for the 2026 NFL season.