Antonio Brown's NFL career has been quite noisy. Despite not beign part of an active roster, the wide receiver still is giving something to talk about. Now, he has established which has been his biggest regret and surprised everybody with a controversial reveal.

There was a time when Antonio Brown was one of the best wide receivers in the league, but his attitude did not help him to grow. After his Steelers' era, he played for the Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he was never able to return to be at a top level.

His last team was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. Despite having Tom Brady as his quarterback, the wide receiver's attitude did not help again. In his last game, against the New York Jets, he left the stadium mid game thanks to a discussion with Bruce Arians. He instantly was cut and he is now a free agent.

Antonio Brown reveals his truth: This is the WR's biggest regret in his NFL career

"My biggest regret in my career doesn't involve calling my GM (General manager) a 'cracker', or showing up to Raiders camp late in a hot air baloon with frozen feet, or throwing rocks at that UPS driver, and it definitely doesn't involve taking my shirt off and doing a victory lap around the Jet's stadium mid game while throwing up deuces. My biggest regret is that I'll never get to see me, Antonio Brown, play a game live. Sure, I can watch the game afterwards, but I can't imagine what that was like for you all to see something like that. Like watching the Beatles or Jesus perform at Red Rocks", posted AB in his Twitter account.

Antonio Brown has had huge problems with almost all the teams he has been through. The 34 year-old is unlikely to sign with another institution as his most recent experience in the NFL, with the Bucs, was very shocking for everyone in the league.