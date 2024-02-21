Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl and now they’ll try to achieve one of the greatest feats in football history: a 3-peat.

However, the AFC West is stacked with the arrival of Jim Harbaugh to the Los Angeles Chargers and the confirmation that Antonio Pierce is now permanent head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

So, in order to stop the heir of Tom Brady, the first move has to come from that division. It’s important to remember that, before the Chiefs’ amazing run, the Raiders delivered a great performance on Christmas Day at Arrowhead Stadium. A 20-14 victory which shocked the NFL.

Antonio Pierce sends big warning to Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs

During a special appearance in the podcast of Maxx Crosby, Antonio Pierce explained what’s the Raiders’ plan to stop Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024.

“Guess who’s the last to beat them. Who’s the last to beat the Chiefs? These dudes. They did that. So, it’s ok. It’s cool. Like I told them, we’ll run it back. We’ll see them again. They gotta see us, we gotta see them. And we’ve already given the recipe of how to do it.”

Pierce is going for a massive challenge as the Chiefs just won the AFC West for an eighth consecutive year. “We’ve got to win the division first. We’ve got to knock off the team in red. They’ve dominated for years. We’ve got to knock off the head of the snake: 15. We’ve got to do that first.”

Antonio Pierce will take Michael Jordan’s approach on Patrick Mahomes

Believe it or not, Antonio Pierce has been using Michael Jordan as the perfect example to stop Patrick Mahomes. However, the message is not focused on the Chicago Bulls’ championships. It’s all about those dark years when Jordan suffered painful defeats against the Detroit Pistons. The path to stop a legend.

“We’ve got the Jordan rules and what I’m calling, from now on as long as I’m here, the ‘Patrick Mahomes rules’. So, you remember when Jordan was going through it with the Pistons, all those guys in the ’80s. Before he became Michael Jordan, Air Jordan. Any time he came to the hole? Elbows, feeling him, love taps. We touched him. We’re in the head, mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually, I’m touching you. So, I showed those guys Jordan getting whupped.”