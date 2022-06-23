The heir to the Manning family football legacy has taken his first big step: like his uncles Eli and Peyton, Arch Manning has decided to join a college team in the SEC.

U.S. football has enjoyed the talents of a family committed to the sport: the Mannings, a dynasty that has its next representative in Arch Manning, also a quarterback, who made his first major decision to honor the legacy of his uncles Eli and Peyton, at least in college football.

The standard for Archibald Charles Manning is far from simple. To speak, for example, of Peyton Manning is to remember a legendary quarterback who played 4 Super Bowls and won 2, with the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos, something that only Tom Brady has been able to match.

For his part, Eli Manning, Peyton's brother and Arch's uncle, does not detract from the prestige of the family dynasty with his two Super Bowl wins, and some absolutely elite records such as being the eighth player in NFL history with the most passing yards and seventh in touchdown passes.

Arch Manning's first big step to the NFL

The 2004-born son of Cooper Manning, Peyton and Eli's brother, is now of age to prove himself in a big level, the college football. His family has a tradition that dictates that they have always played for universities in the Southeastern Conference. And Arch couldn't let them down.

Thus, as announced on his Twitter account, Arch Manning decided to commit to the University of Texas, where the Longhorns are waiting for him with open arms, as it is known that they needed a quarterback to help them return to the elite of college football.

According to 247sports, Arch Manning was the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class, which is a big boost to coach Steve Sarkisian's tenure with Texas, with whom he had a disappointing 5-7 record in his first season. He had the opportunity to also choose between Georgia and Alabama, current Champions and runner-ups, respectively.