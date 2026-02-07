Jared Goff’s key weapon sends warning to NFL about new Lions OC ahead of 2026 season

The Detroit Lions were one of the most underwhelming teams in the NFL this season. Part of it was because of some struggles on the offense, and now the team has a new offensive coordinator. Now, a Jared Goff teammate has warned the league about the new playcaller.

Running back David Montgomery told NBC Sports that the new OC, Drew Petzing, “knows exactly what needs to happen” for the Lions to go back to a Super Bowl contender. Montgomery, specifically, wants to habe a bounceback year after being neglected last year in the snap share.

Montgomery’s future is up in the air. General manager Brad Holmes said the Lions will take a look at the RB future this offseason. In his peak, Montgomery is one of the best allies Jared Goff has on offense.

Montgomery is not the only player endorsing Petzing

Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the best wideouts in the NFL and is fresh off a Pro Bowl season where he had 117 receptions for 1,401 yards and 11 touchdowns. Individually, St. Brown was once again a huge player for the Lions. However, he also spoke about the hiring of Petzing.

Amon-Ra said, “Do you think they’d [Lions] just hire a random dude?” implying Petzing is more than ready to make this Lions offense great again. The Lions are confident on Petzing’s abilities to improve the team. After the bad experience under John Morton, the team wants to be as explosive as they were with Ben Johnson back in the day.

The Lions must recover credibility

The Lions will be trying to regain all the momentum lost this 2025 NFL season. The team has also been depleted by injuries the last two years and that has minimized its Super Bowl window.

But also, this past season made the Lions look really beatable, something that didn’t happen before. The team ended 9-8 this season but at points, it didn’t seem as the polished, gritty, and tough team people expected.