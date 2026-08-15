Chiefs vs Rams: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for NFL Preseason game on August 15, 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Rams at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for an NFL preseason Week 1 matchup, as both teams begin evaluating their rosters ahead of the 2026 regular season. Find out how to watch live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Rams Tournament NFL Preseason Date Saturday, August 15, 2026 Time 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT TV Channels NFL Network Live Stream NFL+, ESPN Unlimited

How to watch Chiefs vs Rams in the USA

The Los Angeles Rams vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL preseason Week 1 game will be broadcast nationally on NFL Network. For streaming, the game can be watched through NFL+ and ESPN Unlimited.

Can I watch Chiefs vs Rams for free?

There is currently no free legal way to watch Chiefs vs. Rams in the United States. NFL+ and ESPN Unlimited require a paid subscription, while NFL Network is part of participating TV and live-TV streaming packages.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Chiefs vs. Rams opens the 2026 NFL preseason for both teams, making the matchup less about the final score and more about evaluating players competing for roster spots and roles.

Kansas City enters the game after a disappointing 6-11 season in 2025 that ended the Chiefs’ run of nine consecutive playoff appearances, so Andy Reid‘s team has plenty to evaluate as it prepares for a bounce-back campaign.

Garrett Nussmeier, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Fields walk toward the practice field during Kansas City Chiefs training camp (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

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One of the biggest storylines will be at quarterback. Patrick Mahomes is not expected to play as he continues his recovery from ACL and LCL surgery on his left knee. Reid has indicated that Mahomes could sit out the entire preseason, giving Justin Fields, rookie Garrett Nussmeier and Chris Oladokun valuable opportunities to take snaps.

The Rams are in a similar situation at quarterback. Matthew Stafford is expected to sit, leaving Stetson Bennett as the projected starter and first-round rookie Ty Simpson in line for meaningful playing time.

Stafford is coming off an MVP season in which he threw for 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns, so the preseason priority is protecting the veteran while developing the depth behind him.

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Los Angeles also enters the new season with legitimate Super Bowl expectations after reaching the NFC Championship Game last season. The Rams added veteran star Myles Garrett to an already talented defense, while their offense continues to feature Stafford, Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and Kyren Williams. The preseason opener therefore offers younger players and backups an important chance to make their case around an established core.

What time is the Chiefs vs Rams match?

The Chiefs vs. Rams game kicks off on Saturday, August 15, at 4:00 PM ET. The game starts at 3:00 PM CT in Kansas City, with the matchup taking place at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Eastern Time: 4:00 PM

Central Time: 3:00 PM

Mountain Time: 2:00 PM

Pacific Time: 1:00 PM