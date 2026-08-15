Why isn’t Matthew Stafford playing today for Rams vs Chiefs in Week 1 of 2026 NFL Preseason?

Matthew Stafford won't play as the Los Angeles Rams face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Preseason.

The Los Angeles Rams won’t deploy the reigning MVP Matthew Stafford into the field as they play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Preseason. However, it’s time to state why they are not using their star quarterback.

Since Sean McVay was appointed as the Rams head coach, the Rams have not played their starters during preseason games. That won’t be changing in 2026, as McVay always prefers caution as opposed to rhythm. Given that Matthew Stafford is not precisely young, it seems like a good decision.

Per Sports Illustrated, no starter should see snaps, but also key rotational pieces will sit out. In fact, two running backs, four tight ends, and three wideouts won’t play a part vs. the Chiefs. For that matter, Patrick Mahomes won’t play vs Rams either.

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Myles Garrett won’t play either

If offensive starters won’t suit up, then defensive stars won’t do it either. Hence, Myles Garrett’s Rams debut will have to wait. Alongside Garrett, newly-acquired cornerbacks like Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson are also not debuting yet.

Myles Garrett #95 of the Los Angeles Rams

Given that the Rams are a Super Bowl contender and a definite ‘boom-or-bust‘ team, what they don’t need is unnecessary injuries hampering the team. McVay knows that, hence the incredible precaution for these preseason games.

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Aaron Donald’s decision is still in the air

The Rams are also awaiting on legend Aaron Donald’s decision. If Donald comes back, the Rams would arguably have the most stacked team in the NFL by a mile. Hence, making the Super Bowl not only a real possibility, but also a must-win trophy. Anything less would be a failure.

The last time Donald was on the gridiron, he racked up eight sacks, 53 combined tackles, 23 QB hits, and an first-team All-Pro selection. He was such a dominant force in the interior of the trenches, that he wrecked gameplans.