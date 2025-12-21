The Dallas Cowboys are eliminated from the playoffs after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders at the start of Week 16. Additionally, even though it no longer had any effect, the impact of the failure increased with a loss at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Cowboys have a 6-8-1 record and can no longer catch the Eagles in the NFC East. On the other hand, in the race for a wild card spot, it is mathematically impossible for them to overtake the Packers, who currently hold the No. 7 spot with a 9-5-1 record.

Jerry Jones will have plenty of time to reflect on what the best decisions for the future are. The offense looks competitive with Dak Prescott under center, so an extension for George Pickens is a must. The biggest problem is the defense, where all signs point to Matt Eberflus being fired.

What’s next for Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys will finish their 2025 season with road games against the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants. They have already secured second place in the division, so nothing will change in the standings.

Can the Dallas Cowboys make the playoffs?

No. There is no possible combination that would allow the Dallas Cowboys to make the playoffs. As already mentioned, the Philadelphia Eagles have clinched the NFC East, and the No. 7 wild card spot is out of reach.

