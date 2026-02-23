Cowboys confirm decision on George Pickens for 2026 with four-word message

The Dallas Cowboys need to make a decision quickly if they want to retain George Pickens for the 2026 NFL season. Stephen Jones, the team’s Executive Vice-President, needed only four words to make the team’s intentions clear.

“We want Pickens here,” Jones said to Judy Battista of NFL.com. Stephen Jones then expanded on his idea, saying the team thinks the “world of him.” Therefore, it’s time for the Cowboys to actually put the money where their mouth literally is and offer Pickens a contract.

Pickens had a massive year in 2025 so he might be expecting a heavy, heavy bag coming his way. In fact, he outshone team star CeeDee Lamb, which is no easy feat. Lamb also struggled with drops and injuries, while Pickens was a reliable target for Dak Prescott.

Pickens on the Cowboys is just perfect

The Cowboys are a pass-happy offense, and Pickens love his targets, even if he is the team’s “WR2” behind Lamb. Pickens had 1,429 yards with nine touchdowns, both career highs, and played all 17 games of the season. He had 93 receptions, which is a career-high as well. His next best number was 63… He improved incredibly. Pickens was a second-team All-Pro.

For instance, CeeDee Lamb, who played 14 games, had 1,077 yards and three touchdowns. His 76.9 yards per game didn’t reach Pickens’ 84.1, so Pickens might become the actual first choice on the Cowboys offense during the 2026 NFL season.

The Cowboys are starting to move

On Saturday, the Cowboys locked in running back Javonte Williams for the next three years. Hence, one could assume the Cowboys are getting an offer ready for Pickens. In the end, there are not other big names in risk of leaving the team.

RB Miles Sanders will become a free agent and is likely to seek new ways as Williams clearly was better. Other guys becoming unrestricted free agents are Jalen Tolbert, Jadeveon Clowney, and Donovan Wilson. None of these names are as big as Pickens, though Wilson has had quite a good stint on the roster, so Pickens should clearly be a priority.