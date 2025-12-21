Trending topics:
NFL

What happens if Cowboys lose today to Chargers in NFL Week 16?

The Dallas Cowboys had minimal chances of reaching the playoffs entering Week 16. Find out what happens if they lose against the Chargers.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Dak Prescott quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have had a 2025 season full of ups and downs. On the bright side, Dak Prescott has led one of the best offenses in the NFL alongside George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb.

However, the defense consistently failed at key moments, and that is the reason the Cowboys were left on the verge of elimination. Although the arrival of Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson fueled hope, the reality check arrived.

After impressive wins over the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, the Dallas Cowboys began to be seen by some experts as potential Super Bowl contenders. The big problem is that, as has happened in recent years, they couldn’t maintain the pace, losing to the Lions and Vikings.

Are the Cowboys eliminated from the playoffs?

Yes. The Cowboys are eliminated from the playoffs regardless of whether they win or lose against the Los Angeles Chargers. After the Eagles’ victory over the Commanders, Philadelphia clinched the NFC East title, leaving Dallas out, as they have no chances in the wild card race.

What happens if the Dallas Cowboys lose against the Los Angeles Chargers?

If the Dallas Cowboys lose to the Chargers, they will fall to a 6-8-1 record and remain in second place in the NFC East. The divisional title is already out of reach, and they also won’t surpass the Packers for the No. 7 spot in the conference. No matter what happens, they are eliminated.

