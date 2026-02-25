Jerry Jones and Cowboys could be in trouble with kicker Brandon Aubrey for 2026

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys face an important contract decision as they look ahead to the 2026 season, with kicker Brandon Aubrey emerging as a key figure in the team’s pursuit of a championship.

Since arriving in Dallas, Aubrey has developed into one of the NFL’s most reliable and productive kickers, providing consistency and long-range accuracy that have directly influenced game outcomes. As the Cowboys aim to maximize their Super Bowl window with Dak Prescott under center, maintaining stability in the kicking game has become more than a luxury. It’s a competitive necessity.

Now, according to a report from Todd Archer, negotiations between Dallas and Aubrey’s camp have revealed a significant gap in contract expectations. “The Dallas Cowboys and the agent for Pro Bowler Brandon Aubrey are in agreement that he should be the highest-paid kicker in the NFL. The disagreement is by how much.”

Who is the highest paid kicker in the NFL?

The highest-paid kicker in the NFL is Harrison Butker, who signed a four-year, $25.6 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024, setting the benchmark at an average of $6.4 million per season. That figure has become the reference point in negotiations around the league, including the current talks between the Dallas Cowboys and Brandon Aubrey, whose camp is reportedly seeking a deal that creates clear separation above Butker’s number.

Jerry Jones has another problem with Brandon Aubrey

The Dallas Cowboys may have found stability at kicker, but a new challenge is emerging for owner Jerry Jones as the team navigates contract extension talks with Brandon Aubrey.

According to Todd Archer’s report, negotiations remain stalled despite mutual recognition of Aubrey’s value. “The Cowboys have offered a deal for Aubrey that is more than the league-high $6.4 million average per season for Kansas City’s Harrison Butker, sources told ESPN. However, Aubrey’s agent, Todd France, has asked for a deal closer to $10 million per season, according to sources. The negotiations started last season but have not progressed.”

Jerry Jones is once again navigating a high-profile contract dispute, a familiar position for the controversial owner in recent years. The Cowboys have worked through complex negotiations involving Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons. The first two were successful, but, in a shocking turn of events, Parsons was traded to the Packers.

The ongoing talks with Brandon Aubrey add another layer to that pattern, and the financial puzzle will only grow more complicated as the franchise also prepares for a new contract for wide receiver George Pickens in 2026.