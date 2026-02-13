Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes receives elite quarterback status from a Cowboys legend

When the Kansas City Chiefs are mentioned, the first name that comes to mind is Patrick Mahomes because of the influence and legacy he has built throughout his NFL career. He is constantly validated by the biggest legends of the sport, and now one of the icons of the Dallas Cowboys has done it again.

During Super Bowl LX media week in San Francisco, Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith appeared on Kevin Clark’s This Is Football. The legendary running back offered a candid perspective on what the word “elite” truly means when the conversation turns to quarterbacks.

“Elite quarterbacks show up when others are not showing up. Elite players show up when others don’t show up. Elite players define the game, the game doesn’t define who they are,” Smith said. “When I look at Patrick Mahomes, I see an elite quarterback that learned how to overcome extreme circumstances. These others are learning how to become an elite quarterback.”

The opinion on Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen

The NFL’s all-time leading rusher didn’t hide his thoughts about the Buffalo quarterback. Smith believes Allen had the opportunity to push his team over the hump but fell short when the moment demanded absolute greatness.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs

“Josh Allen had a chance to get his Buffalo Bills to the Super Bowl. You saw how he played,” Smith said. “Elite quarterbacks rise in extreme circumstances and lead their squad, they put them on their back and carry them where they need to go.” His argument draws a clear line between individual brilliance and finishing the job on the biggest stages.

There is truth to that assessment, especially when the comparison inevitably returns to Mahomes. Allen is widely considered a generational talent, a rare competitor capable of spectacular performances, yet the gap remains defined by championships, signature moments, and the ability to deliver when everything is on the line.

Mahomes and Allen head-to-head

Both quarterbacks have led their franchises to division titles in each of the last five seasons. Allen captured his first MVP award while guiding the Bills to the AFC Championship Game, but Mahomes defeated him again to secure another Super Bowl trip for Kansas City.

They have met nine times between the regular season and the playoffs, and every matchup adds another layer to a rivalry that is shaping this era of the league. The timing of those games has told two very different stories depending on the stage.

Allen owns a 4–1 advantage in the regular season, while Mahomes holds a perfect 4–0 record in the playoffs. Those postseason victories came either in conference title games or in the divisional round, reinforcing the narrative that separates sustained excellence from ultimate triumph.