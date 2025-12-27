The Los Angeles Chargers signed Jim Harbaugh as head coach two years ago with the intention of building a team that would be a Super Bowl contender, with Justin Herbert as the franchise quarterback.

Last season, Harbaugh began the turnaround with an 11-6 record, but they had a surprising early exit in the playoffs after losing 32-12 to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round.

Now, the Chargers are seeking revenge with a real shot at the AFC West after the Kansas City Chiefs were eliminated from the division race. However, a loss in Week 17 could be a major setback for those aspirations.

Are the Chargers out of the NFL playoffs with a loss against Texans?

No. The Chargers are not out of the playoffs if they lose to the Texans, as they have already clinched a spot in the postseason. The big problem is that, with a loss by Los Angeles, the Denver Broncos would be crowned AFC West champions.

How can the Chargers win the AFC West?

The Chargers can win the AFC West if they secure victories in their remaining games against the Houston Texans and the Broncos. They control their destiny to become division champions because, in the event of a tie with Denver at 13-4, Jim Harbaugh’s team would hold the tiebreaker.

What happens if Los Angeles Chargers lose today against Texans in NFL Week 17?

If the Chargers lose today against the Houston Texans, they would fall to an 11–5 record, and the Denver Broncos would automatically become AFC West champions.

However, in a very important detail, the Los Angeles Chargers have already secured their playoff spot, but they could drop to the No. 7 seed, putting them in a position to play the entire postseason on the road.