The Kansas City Chiefs faced the Los Angeles Chargers in a must-win game for their playoff chances. The dynasty built by Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes was at risk of coming to an end.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the biggest disappointments of the 2025 season. After losing the last Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles, an impressive bounce-back was expected from the NFL’s most recent dynasty. It has not happened.

For the first time since 2015, the Chiefs will not be able to win the AFC West. Sean Payton, Bo Nix, and the Denver Broncos have built an insurmountable lead, and as a result, the first sign of the crisis was that the famous “Arrowhead Invitational” with home-field advantage in the playoffs is no longer possible.

Now, the only path for the Chiefs was securing a spot as a wild card team. A mission that required winning the rest of the way and plenty of help from teams like the Buffalo Bills, the Jaguars, and the Texans.

Are the Chiefs eliminated from the playoffs?

The Kansas City Chiefs have been officially eliminated from the playoffs after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers, as the Bills, the Jaguars, and the Houston Texans won their games in Week 15.

