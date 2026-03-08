Stanley Cup contender pulling out cooled Vincent Trocheck trade talks for NY Rangers

Interest around Vincent Trocheck generated a lot of buzz across the league ahead of the NHL trade deadline, with multiple teams exploring the possibility of acquiring the star of the New York Rangers. Among the teams reportedly monitoring the situation were the Minnesota Wild, the Carolina Hurricanes, and the Boston Bruins.

However, according to a report from Pierre LeBrun, the momentum behind those discussions reportedly slowed once Minnesota stepped away from the process, removing a key suitor from the market and complicating potential negotiations.

“There was solid interest for Vincent Trocheck, but I think when the Wild pulled out, it probably hurt the process. Carolina and Boston had talks. They’re happy to revisit this in the offseason.”

Wild, Hurricanes and Bruins could make trade with NY Rangers for Vincent Trocheck

Even though no trade ultimately materialized before the deadline, the situation could still evolve once the season ends. With Carolina and Boston both previously engaged in discussions, it would not be surprising if those teams reconsider a move for Trocheck.

The offseason could present a very different scenario. General manager Chris Drury could lower his demands, the player might push for a move, or, alternatively, trade suitors could increase their offers.

In a story that will surely resurface, what cannot be forgotten is that Trocheck had a 12-team no-trade list. Most of those teams were on the West Coast, and the other condition was joining a franchise with a chance to fight for a championship.

