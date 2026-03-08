Trending topics:
NHL

Stanley Cup contender pulling out cooled Vincent Trocheck trade talks for NY Rangers

A Stanley Cup contender was crucial as the New York Rangers tried to move Vincent Trocheck. That could change in the offseason.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Vincent Trocheck of the New York Rangers
© Bruce Bennett/Getty ImagesVincent Trocheck of the New York Rangers

Interest around Vincent Trocheck generated a lot of buzz across the league ahead of the NHL trade deadline, with multiple teams exploring the possibility of acquiring the star of the New York Rangers. Among the teams reportedly monitoring the situation were the Minnesota Wild, the Carolina Hurricanes, and the Boston Bruins.

However, according to a report from Pierre LeBrun, the momentum behind those discussions reportedly slowed once Minnesota stepped away from the process, removing a key suitor from the market and complicating potential negotiations.

“There was solid interest for Vincent Trocheck, but I think when the Wild pulled out, it probably hurt the process. Carolina and Boston had talks. They’re happy to revisit this in the offseason.”

Advertisement

Wild, Hurricanes and Bruins could make trade with NY Rangers for Vincent Trocheck

Even though no trade ultimately materialized before the deadline, the situation could still evolve once the season ends. With Carolina and Boston both previously engaged in discussions, it would not be surprising if those teams reconsider a move for Trocheck.

The offseason could present a very different scenario. General manager Chris Drury could lower his demands, the player might push for a move, or, alternatively, trade suitors could increase their offers.

Advertisement

In a story that will surely resurface, what cannot be forgotten is that Trocheck had a 12-team no-trade list. Most of those teams were on the West Coast, and the other condition was joining a franchise with a chance to fight for a championship.

NY Rangers, Chris Drury send clear message to Vincent Trocheck after NHL trade deadline

see also

NY Rangers, Chris Drury send clear message to Vincent Trocheck after NHL trade deadline

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Alec Pierce staying with Colts reportedly still possible but four suitors could reportedly pounce
NFL

Alec Pierce staying with Colts reportedly still possible but four suitors could reportedly pounce

NY Rangers receive clear message from Vincent Trocheck after NHL trade deadline rumors
NHL

NY Rangers receive clear message from Vincent Trocheck after NHL trade deadline rumors

Where are the 2026 World Baseball Classic games being played?
MLB

Where are the 2026 World Baseball Classic games being played?

Soto favors NY Yankees over NY Mets with blunt confession on MLB career
MLB

Soto favors NY Yankees over NY Mets with blunt confession on MLB career

Better Collective Logo