NY Rangers receive clear message from Vincent Trocheck after NHL trade deadline rumors

The trade deadline often leaves lingering questions inside an NHL locker room, especially for players whose names circulate heavily in rumors. For Vincent Trocheck and the New York Rangers, that speculation became a huge part of the conversation surrounding the team.

Now, as the deadline passed and Trocheck remained in New York, reporters asked the star if the situation might create an uncomfortable atmosphere among teammates heading into the offseason.

“Awkwardness? No, I mean, these are my teammates. I’ve been teammates with these guys for four years so. We’re all obviously open and honest with each other. And it was kind of like you guys said, a welcome back whenever I saw them for the first time in a couple days. But no, it’s not awkward. It’s just, it is what it is.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s next for Vincent Trocheck with Rangers?

Vincent Trocheck’s comments suggest that, internally, the situation may be far less dramatic than it appears from the outside. By emphasizing that he has played with many of these teammates for several years, he framed the moment less as a tense reunion and more as a routine return to normal after a few days of uncertainty. The locker room dynamic remains intact.

Ultimately, Trocheck’s calm tone signals acceptance of how the NHL operates. Trades, rumors, and deadline drama are inevitable, but players who have been in the league long enough often adopt the same mindset he expressed.

Advertisement

In the end, all this is simply part of the job. Trocheck closed the door on the idea of lingering awkwardness and instead framed the moment as another routine chapter in a long year. Then, before next season, this might happen all over again if general manager Chris Drury puts him again on the trading block. He’ll be ready for that too.

Advertisement