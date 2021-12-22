Arizona Cardinals take on Indianapolis Colts at State Farm Stadium in Glendale for the Week 16 in the 2021-22 NFL. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts meet in the Week 16 of the 2021-22 NFL. This game will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. This is a Saturday Night Football game on Christmas Day, unexpected but a perfect opportunity for the home team, they want to win and forget last week's loss to the Lions. Here is all the detailed information about this National Football League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Arizona Cardinals lost a game where they were big favorites against the Detroit Lions 12-30, plus that was the second straight loss for the Cardinals since Week 14 against the Rams at home 23-30. But the team is in a good position for the Playoff Standings with 10-4-0 in the 4th spot.

Indianapolis Colts are struggling to stay in the Playoff standings at 8-6-0 in the 5th spot with the Wild Card option. The team won before Bye Week 14 against the Texans 31-0 and after the break they won against the Patriots 27-17.

Arizona Cardinals vs Indianapolis Colts: Date

Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts play for the Week 16 in the 2021-22 NFL on Saturday, December 25 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The home team's offense is the 8th best of the season and they are hungry for a win to end their losing streak.

Arizona Cardinals vs Indianapolis Colts: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Arizona Cardinals vs Indianapolis Colts at the 2021-22 NFL

This game for the Week 16 in the 2021-22 NFL, Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Saturday, December 25, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and Paramount+, and other options to watch this game in the US are NFL League Pass

