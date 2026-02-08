Trending topics:
NFL

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime show performance: Funniest memes and reactions

Fans didn’t just watch Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime show — they turned it into a digital playground, filling timelines with memes, jokes and reactions that lit up social media.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Bad Bunny performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show.
© Neilson Barnard/Getty ImagesBad Bunny performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show.

When Bad Bunny was announced as the headliner for the Super Bowl LX halftime show, the reaction rippled far beyond sports circles. The Puerto Rican star’s selection sparked lively online chatter, mixing celebration with playful confusion as fans and critics alike processed what it meant for the NFL’s biggest stage.

In the lead‑up to the performance itself, social media became a breeding ground for creativity — from split‑screen countdown memes to bilingual punchlines blending football culture with reggaeton swagger. Across platforms, fans recut clips and remixed reactions, turning anticipation into its own kind of spectacle.

The halftime show had already taken on a life of its own. Posts celebrating Latin music’s broad appeal shared space with humorous roasts and reaction threads that highlighted how deeply the moment had permeated internet culture, making the memes almost as noteworthy as the performance itself.

Reactions of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime show

ariadna pinheiro
