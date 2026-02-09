Kenneth Walker III reveals how he celebrates after winning and being named Super Bowl MVP with Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks won Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots with a decisive 29-13 victory, asserting dominance throughout the NFL game. Much of the credit went to Kenneth Walker III, who delivered an outstanding performance and was named Super Bowl MVP.

Walker appeared on ESPN’s February 9 segment of NFL Live to reflect on the championship win. When former player and current analyst Ryan Clark asked him what he did after securing the title, Walker surprised him with a simple, heartwarming answer. “Tell me at some point last night, y’all got lit,” Clark asked. “I just chilled with my family,” Walker responded.

Walker had been dominant throughout the championship game, carrying the ball 27 times for 135 yards and catching two passes for 26 yards, helping Seattle control the pace from start to finish.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He had steadily improved over the 2025 season, becoming a key component of the Seahawks’ offense. In the regular season, Walker recorded 221 rushes for 1,027 yards and five touchdowns, while also making 31 catches for 282 yards.

Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Seattle Seahawks.

Advertisement

Kenneth Walker III’s historic achievement

No running back had been named Super Bowl MVP since Terrell Davis did so in 1998 with the Denver Broncos against the Green Bay Packers — until Walker broke that drought at Super Bowl LX. He also shared his feelings after earning the honor.

Advertisement

see also Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba sends four-word warning to the rest of the NFL about Super Bowl LXI

“If I would tell myself as a kid right now, I wouldn’t have guessed that I would be the one to win the MVP,” Walker said, via NFL.com. “So, this is a surreal moment, and it doesn’t happen without the guys in the locker room.”

Advertisement

“Honestly, I feel like I’m just a team player,” Walker added. “I’m not really focused on my personal gains. I just want to make the best impact on my team in the best way possible.” Despite being named NFL MVP, Walker’s dream of scoring a touchdown was cut short by a penalty that nullified his play.