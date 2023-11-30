Things haven’t gone to plan for the New England Patriots this season, as they find themselves bottom of the AFC East sitting at 2-9. Since the offense has failed to get things going so far, a change at quarterback could be on the cards, with Bailey Zappe possibly taking over for Mac Jones.

The second-year quarterback has replaced the Alabama product in four games this season, but has not started a single game in 2023. Word on the street is that Zappe may lead the offense in Week 13, but in the meantime, he’s keeping his feet on the ground.

“Nothing set in stone. I’m just taking it day by day,” Zappe told Patriots.com on Thursday. “Treating every rep I get in practice like it’s a game rep and just preparing like I do every other week. It’s cliche to say it, but I try to prepare every week like I’m the starter as far as watching film, studying the plays, and getting with the guys. For me, this week is not any different.”

Last time out against the New York Giants, Zappe came on for Jones at halftime as the former first-round pick threw two interceptions and fumbled once. Zappe couldn’t get the win for the team, but he managed to lead a scoring drive and put the team in a position to go for a field goal and force overtime, but Chad Ryland missed the kick.

Jones reportedly running from behind this week

The Patriots return to action on Sunday, when they welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to Gillette Stadium in Week 13. The team started to prepare on Wednesday, but it looks like Jones didn’t get too much activity.

According to NBC Sports Boston, Zappe and Malik Cunningham were the only quarterbacks to throw in the part of practice open to reporters. The fact that it was Zappe who had media availability on Thursday may be another sign that the team is preparing a change at quarterback. Bill Belichick, however, has so far refused to suggest who will be under center against the Chargers.

“Yeah, I’m not going to make any announcements on our lineup at any position,” Belichick said. “So, it doesn’t matter what the position is. We’ll see how practice goes; see if everybody is ready to go. Hopefully, everybody is ready to go; see what the injury situation is, and we’ll go with who we think is best on Sunday.”

JuJu Smith-Schuster liked what he saw of Malik Cunningham

Since Jones looks on the verge of losing the starting duties, everyone expects Zappe to be promoted in the depth chart. But wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster suggests Malik Cunningham could also make a case for himself.

“He looked good. Him going out there, making throws, moving the chains, moving the ball down the field. He looked good,” Smith-Schuster said, via PatriotsWire. “That’s a dangerous dude right there. Him being in there, he can do a lot of different things with the ball in his hands.”

The Patriots’ quarterback situation has given a lot to talk about for a while now, and it doesn’t look like that will change anytime soon.