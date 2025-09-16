Baker Mayfield makes 33.3M with Bucs: How much did Tom Brady earn in his final NFL season?

Baker Mayfield is making headlines in his tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has established himself as a key quarterback in the 2025 NFL season. He is filling the role left by the legendary Tom Brady, who also played for the franchise at the end of his career.

Brady retired at the end of the 2022 season after three years with the Buccaneers, during which he won his seventh Super Bowl ring. His tenure was known for demonstrating high performance despite his veteran status. In this case, Mayfield aims to replicate that success.

Mayfield joined Tampa Bay in March 2023 to start a new era, which was extended with a contract renewal signed in 2024. His starting role and position within the Bucs naturally invite comparisons to Brady’s final year in terms of finances.

How much did Tom Brady earn in his final NFL season compared to Mayfield?

Brady earned $1.12 million in base salary, according to Spotrac. With signing bonuses and prorated contract amounts, his cap hit was approximately $11.9 million in his final year with the Bucs, putting him in a very different financial situation than Mayfield.

Baker Mayfield of the Buccaneers

Mayfield signed a three-year, $100 million contract with the Bucs, guaranteeing him $50 million. His average annual salary is $33.3 million, although the franchise can structure it differently to create salary cap space. The current Bucs quarterback earns significantly more than Brady did in his final year.

Mayfield’s performance in the 2025 NFL season

Mayfield has had a strong start to the season with the Buccaneers in 2025. In the first two games, he has thrown for 382 yards with 5 touchdowns and no interceptions, standing out for his impact on the field as Tampa Bay aims to maintain a 2-0 record.