Is Bucky Irving playing today for Buccaneers vs Cardinals in NFL Week 13?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13 and as crucial as this game is for them, they need to know if running back Bucky Irving will be able to suit up.

By Bruno Milano

Bucky Irving of the Buccaneers
© Getty ImagesBucky Irving of the Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face a tough matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13 of the NFL season. More important than that, this game could finally be when running back Bucky Irving comes back from injury.

Irving hasn’t played since Week 4 and according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Irving is active for the game against Arizona despite his questionable tag with ankle and shoulder injuries.

Still, Schefter reported that the Buccaneers won’t overdo Irving. He will have snaps but will be limited, so Rachaad White and Sean Tucker might be having their fare share of snaps as well.

Rachaad White has been really underwhelming this season

It’s a good thing that Irving will be back because this hasn’t been a good year for Rachaad White. His best game has been a 65-rushing yards performance and he hasn’t gone over 51 in his last five games. He has only four yards per attempt.

Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In fact, in the last few games, it’s been RB3 Sean Tucker, the one playing most snaps and being the most productive. He is averaging 4.4 yards per carry and has five touchdowns as well. He has clearly outperformed White. Now, with Bucky Irving back, had three 99+ scrimmage yards in three of his four games played this year. He is clearly a great weapon to have back.

The Bucs’ offense has taken a huge dip without Irving

Tampa Bay has, on paper, one of the best offenses in the NFL but injuries have really darkened its season. Not only Irving, but also many wideouts have been sidelined. That’s why the Buccaneers have the 20th ranked offense.

They also are 14th in scoring offense. It’s not a nice season and to make it worse, quarterback Baker Mayfield is also playing with a bad shoulder injury. If Irving comes back swinging, this offense will be fully revamped.

