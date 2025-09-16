Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield delivers cryptic message to Texans player after victory

In the world of sports, success hinges not only on skill but occasionally on a touch of luck. For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the start of the season carries an intriguing blend of both elements. With Baker Mayfield at the helm, the Buccaneers clinched a thrilling victory over the Houston Texans in the dramatic closing moments of the fourth quarter.

While such victories are often laden with emotion, they also highlight areas for improvement. The Buccaneers trailed the Texans until the last two minutes of the matchup. Despite the win, Mayfield delivered a cryptic message to one of his opponents following the hard-fought showdown in Houston.

“It was just me and my buddy Chauncey up on the field. Obviously, they did a good job applying a lot of pressure, blocking, and covering in the end zone, so fortunately, I was able to evade that and push through,” Mayfield remarked to the media post-game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When referencing Chauncey, Mayfield punctuated his comments with a noticeable shake of the head and an eye roll, aimed at Texans‘ safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The two had a brief exchange when Houston was leading by four points, as Mayfield attempted a run, tripped in front of him, and initiated a spirited interaction.

Mayfield reunites with Nick Chubb

NFL fans often reminisce about iconic moments, and one of those was back in 2018, when Mayfield and Nick Chubb seemed poised for a long run together with the Cleveland Browns. However, that potential future was cut short when Mayfield opted to join the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

Advertisement

see also Former Shilo Sanders teammate and Super Bowl champion gives eye-opening revelation about accepting paycut with Baker Mayfield’s Bucs

On Monday night, when fans saw Mayfield seeking out and greeting Chubb first, it was a poignant reminder of the ambitions they once shared. Despite being on different teams now, their mutual respect endures, much as it was evident during their recent encounter.

Advertisement

Mayfield equals NFL legend’s feat

Mayfield’s performance in Houston was remarkable, not just for his gameplay, but also for a noteworthy achievement akin to that of NFL legend Brett Favre. According to OptaStats, Mayfield “is the second NFL QB in the last 30 years to lead a game-winning touchdown drive that began with under 2:30 left in regulation in back-to-back games,” a feat they highlighted on their social media platform.

Advertisement

Favre accomplished this milestone back in 1999, albeit with a bye week in between (September 26 / October 10). Mayfield’s remarkable performances are fueling the Buccaneers’ aspirations for a successful season. The upcoming games will be crucial in determining if they have a legitimate shot at contending for the Super Bowl this year.

SurveyCan Mayfield lead the Bucs to the Super Bowl this year? Can Mayfield lead the Bucs to the Super Bowl this year? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement