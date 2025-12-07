NFL punishes Baker Mayfield and key Bucs teammate with fines

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ latest outing ended in a win over the Arizona Cardinals, a crucial matchup for their postseason hopes. Perhaps the only downside was the fines handed down to Baker Mayfield and one of his key teammates by NFL authorities.

With just minutes remaining in the third quarter, Mayfield connected with Bucky Irving for a crucial touchdown for the Bucs. Following the celebration, league authorities deemed it a “violent gesture,” leading to fines for both players.

The insider Tom Pelissero, via his X account, reported that the quarterback and team star was fined $14,491, while Irving’s fine was slightly lower at $6,349. The “nose swipe” celebration ended up being an expensive move for the duo.

Lately, the league has taken a hard stance on this type of in-game celebration, showing a strong reluctance and imposing hefty fines. Players will need to be more careful to avoid such penalties.

Bucs in pursuit of a playoff spot

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently lead the NFC South, though not by much. A win over the Saints could be the launching pad to firmly establish themselves as the top contender in the division for a postseason berth.

According to the NFL’s official site, a win in this crucial divisional matchup would give Todd Bowles’ team an 86% chance of reaching the postseason, while a loss could drop its record to 7-6 and reduce its Wild Card chances to 71%.

Crucial matchups ahead for Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face a short but critical schedule as they battle for the playoffs, focusing heavily on divisional rivals. The team hosts consecutive crucial matchups against the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons, games that are vital for NFC South control.

They then have a crucial road game against the Carolina Panthers, followed by a tough inter-conference challenge visiting the Miami Dolphins in Miami. They conclude this stretch with a final home game against the Carolina Panthers, aiming for maximum wins to secure their spot.

