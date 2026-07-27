Vita Vea requests trade out of Bucs: Where the Pro Bowl DT might play in 2026

One of the most dominating defensive tackles in the NFL has requested a trade, as Vita Vea wants an out from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Vita Vea shockingly requested a trade to leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The defensive tackle is one of the best in the world in that position. Now, it’s time to explore what his future in the NFL holds.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Vea’s decision. Because no official trade has materialized with the Buccaneers yet, specific destination teams are very speculative. However, a dominant run-stopping and pass-rushing defensive tackle of Vea’s caliber naturally draws interest from top-tier teams.

Super Bowl contenders who lack defensive line prowess should watch Vea with shining eyes. Teams that feel like they’re a defensive tackle away from contending could also take a leap of faith on Vea.

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Super Bowl contenders that could look Vea as an assett

A team like the San Francisco 49ers that won 12 games last year could see Vea as a huge upgrade over Alfred Collins or Osa Odighizuwa. Also, Vea is a California native that could be tempted to come back home.

🚨BUCS DT Vita Vea has requested a trade. pic.twitter.com/vZXw8dTzSL — Life and Football (@LifeandBall) July 27, 2026

Head coach Jim Harbaugh prioritizes physical, dominant line play. Vea fits the exact mold of a trench-controlling defensive tackle required to anchor Jesse Minter’s defensive scheme on the Los Angeles Chargers.

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Teams that could build around Vea

A team like the Las Vegas Raiders could see a great option in pairing Vea’s elite run-stuffing ability next to Maxx Crosby, who would give the Raiders one of the most physically imposing defensive lines in the NFL.

The Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears could also look into Vea’s situation and put some offers on the table. Both teams have high expectations and could use Vea to boost their seasons.