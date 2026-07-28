NY Giants urged to see Vita Vea as Dexter Lawrence’s perfect replacement

The New York Giants are being linked to Vita Vea after the star defensive tackle asked for a trade out of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There is no shortage of NFL teams Vita Vea could end up playing for after requesting a trade out of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, the New York Giants could be among the leading candidates, thanks to a combination of factors. Most importantly, they recently parted ways with Dexter Lawrence and haven’t really brought in a player of his caliber to replace him.

Therefore, the fit simply makes perfect sense. Obviously, the Giants would have to part with significant assets to strike a deal with the Buccaneers, but the door is open.

Moreover, New York would have to foot the bill for at least a large portion of Vea’s salary in the 2026 NFL season, while also absorbing his cap hit. There are certainly hurdles standing in the way, but when the reward is arguably the best possible replacement for Lawrence, it could all be worth it.

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“You have a quarterback on a rookie contract. This is the period of time you’re supposed to swing trades for 31 year old Pro Bowl defensive tackles looking for one last pay day. Vita Vea to the Giants makes too much sense,” Shaun Morash of Talkin’ Giants posted on his X account.

Dexter Lawrence II in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Why Vea could be perfect addition

Speaking of the best nose tackles in the NFL, it’s impossible not to mention Vea and Lawrence. So, after the latter asked out of New York and joined the Cincinnati Bengals, what better way to fill that void than by bringing in the player he has so often been compared to?

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Indeed, the G-Men have been busy this offseason. They added several pieces to the interior of the defensive line in an attempt to make up for Lawrence’s glaring absence, but they could still find room for Vea alongside newly arrived D.J. Reader and Shelby Harris.

Moreover, as Morash pointed out, the Giants have Dart under a rookie contract through the 2028 NFL season and can exercise his fifth-year option for 2029. If there has ever been a time for Big Blue to go all in on a move for a veteran Pro Bowler, it’s now.

NY Giants can make it happen

Vea wants to get paid, and New York can foot the bill. Whether Vea wants to join the Giants, though, is a different question. Some reports indicate that he would like to return to his home state of California—or at least be closer to his roots on the West Coast.

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Still, if there’s one place in the world that can make players overlook homesickness, it’s New York City. Plus, Vea’s contract has no trade clauses working in his favor to steer his way to his preferred destination.

At the end of the day, if Tampa Bay trades him, it will likely be to the highest bidder, and that could very well be New York if the Giants are truly interested in adding a 6-foot-4, 347-pound force to the interior of their defensive line.