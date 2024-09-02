Baltimore Ravens player sends strong warning to Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid ahead of TNF

For NFL enthusiasts, the start of this season promises an exciting highlight. This Thursday, Arrowhead Stadium will roll out the red carpet for a highly anticipated Thursday Night Football opener featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens. Ahead of this marquee matchup, a Ravens player has stoked the fire by sending a bold warning to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid.

It’s hard to imagine a better way to kick off the NFL season than with this epic clash between two premier contenders in the American Football Conference. The reigning champions are on a quest to secure their third consecutive Super Bowl ring, a feat they’ve yet to achieve in franchise history. Meanwhile, under the leadership of John Harbaugh, the Ravens are not just attending the party—they’re ready to make a statement.

Andy Reid will be at the helm of a Kansas City Chiefs team facing the season opener with a mix of challenges and opportunities. The Chiefs are dealing with significant injuries, including the absence of Marquise Brown, but they’ve also bolstered their roster with key additions.

Recently, it was announced that former New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has joined the Chiefs. Smith-Schuster, known for his playmaking ability and championship aspirations, adds a new dynamic to the Kansas City offense as they aim for another Super Bowl title.

Head Coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on in the second quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

On the other side, the Baltimore Ravens, led by their dynamic quarterback Lamar Jackson, will aim to spoil the Kansas City Chiefs’ season opener celebration. Jackson and the Ravens are determined to kick off the season on a high note, a significant milestone for any of the 32 NFL franchises.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also More bad news for Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes as Chiefs lose yet another weapon

Jackson’s teammate issues bold statement ahead of Chiefs debut

The season opener promises to be a spectacular event as it marks the Kansas City Chiefs’ first official game since their Super Bowl triumph earlier this year against the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs are expected to be celebrating their latest championship and enjoying the spotlight.

While many anticipate this game as a celebration for Kansas City, the Baltimore Ravens are not buying into the notion that it will be an easy victory for the reigning champs. Some key figures on the Ravens believe that the game won’t be as smooth as it might appear for the Chiefs.

Advertisement

One player who has made his intentions known is Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith. In an interview with NBC Sports’ Michael David Smith, Smith made it clear that he and his team are not there to partake in the Kansas City Chiefs‘ celebration:

Advertisement

“What way to have a bigger show than when the whole entire world is watching you? Regardless of what happened last year, that’s last year. This is a completely new season,” Smith said. “The whole world is going to be watching, people from all over. I’m very excited about our defense, and our offense, special teams as well, to put a show on in front of the entire world, and look good while we’re doing it.”

Advertisement

Linebacker Roquan Smith #0 of the Baltimore Ravens in action against the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Lamar Jackson shares his thoughts on facing the Chiefs

In addition to linebacker Roquan Smith, who has made his stance clear, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has also shared his thoughts on the upcoming season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the high stakes and the Chiefs’ status as defending champions, Jackson doesn’t consider this match against Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid as a revenge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Any game I play in, I feel like it’s a revenge game,” Jackson said via the team’s official website. “I’m not just going to look at this game like a revenge game. Anybody we play, no matter if we’ve beaten them or lost to them in previous years, I just want to win.”