Caleb Williams trusts Bears’ offensive system will be more dominant in 2026

Caleb Williams and head coach Ben Johnson delivered an instant transformation in the Chicago Bears during their first year together, and the quarterback expects the offense to reach a whole new gear in Year 2.

Caleb Williams is poised to be the franchise quarterback Bears fans have awaited for decades. Following a 2025 campaign that saw Chicago claim the NFC North crown with an 11–6 record, the third-year signal-caller firmly believes the offense will reach another level in 2026 as familiarity with head coach Ben Johnson’s system deepens.

Johnson, widely recognized as one of the NFL’s premier offensive minds, unlocked Williams’ potential in their first season together. Williams set a Bears single-season passing record with 3,942 yards, throwing 27 touchdowns against just 7 interceptions. Now entering Year 2 of the system, Williams notes that faster pre-snap reads and increased operational comfort will allow Chicago to play with more dominance while minimizing unnecessary risks.

“It’s gonna be really exciting. It’s gonna be really fun to watch. It’s going to be more entertaining than last year,” Williams said on Tuesday. “Hopefully not as much of a heart race. It’s gonna be a little more entertaining throughout the whole game. You can feel it. You can see it. The confidence … It’s all three [phases] combined.”

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Reimagining the passing game

Despite receiver DJ Moore departing for the Buffalo Bills during the offseason, Chicago’s offense remains formidable.

Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears

Rome Odunze steps seamlessly into the WR1 role after showing star flashes during his second year. Beside him, sophomore Luther Burden III—who surged in the second half of 2025—and veteran Kalif Raymond provide reliable speed and route diversity.

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Fortunately for Williams, Ben Johnson’s offensive philosophy is famously versatile. The system spreads targets dynamic across all position groups rather than leaning on a single dominant target:

Tight ends as focal points: Cole Kmet and second-year standout Colston Loveland form one of the league’s most dangerous two-tight-end duos , posing constant matchup problems over the middle.

and form one of the league’s , posing constant matchup problems over the middle. Backfield and offensive line involvement: Creative play-calling frequently involves running backs on wheel routes and screen plays, alongside tackle-eligible and trick plays that keep opposing defenses off-balance.

By distributing the ball across multiple weapons, Chicago ensures no single player bears the entire offensive burden, creating a unpredictable scheme heading into the 2026 campaign.