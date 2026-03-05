DJ Moore is traded by Bears to Bills with huge implications for Josh Allen and the WR market in 2026 NFL free agency

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly acquired wide receiver DJ Moore in a trade with the Chicago Bears, a move that could reshape the team’s plans at the position this offseason. By bringing in Moore, the Bills add a proven target to help quarterback Josh Allen, but the deal may also limit their flexibility to pursue other high-profile receivers who had been mentioned in rumors.

With Moore now in the picture, the Bills could be less likely to chase other star wideouts such as Jaylen Waddle or Mike Evans. Analyst Ted Nguyen raised questions about the financial implications of the move. “Going to be hard to go after Mike Evans with this contract on the books. Not sure if Moore is the solution to the Bills WR issues.”

The acquisition could therefore represent both an upgrade and a commitment for the Bills as they chase the Super Bowl. While Moore is a productive receiver who can immediately contribute to the offense, the contract attached to the trade may make it difficult for Buffalo to pursue additional blockbuster moves at wide receiver.

Did the Bears trade DJ Moore?

Yes. The Chicago Bears traded DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills in a move with huge implications for Josh Allen and his new era under head coach Joe Brady. According to a report from Adam Schefter, the compensation could be a mid-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Is Mike Evans a free agent?

Yes. Mike Evans is a free agent after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t give him a contract extension. Now, with DJ Moore off the market, he is probably the top target at the position for many teams.