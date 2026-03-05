Trending topics:
NFL

DJ Moore is traded by Bears to Bills with huge implications for Josh Allen and the WR market in 2026 NFL free agency

DJ Moore has been traded from the Bears to the Bills. That move has implications for two star names.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
DJ Moore wide receiver of the Buffalo Bills
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesDJ Moore wide receiver of the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly acquired wide receiver DJ Moore in a trade with the Chicago Bears, a move that could reshape the team’s plans at the position this offseason. By bringing in Moore, the Bills add a proven target to help quarterback Josh Allen, but the deal may also limit their flexibility to pursue other high-profile receivers who had been mentioned in rumors.

With Moore now in the picture, the Bills could be less likely to chase other star wideouts such as Jaylen Waddle or Mike Evans. Analyst Ted Nguyen raised questions about the financial implications of the move. “Going to be hard to go after Mike Evans with this contract on the books. Not sure if Moore is the solution to the Bills WR issues.”

The acquisition could therefore represent both an upgrade and a commitment for the Bills as they chase the Super Bowl. While Moore is a productive receiver who can immediately contribute to the offense, the contract attached to the trade may make it difficult for Buffalo to pursue additional blockbuster moves at wide receiver.

Advertisement

Did the Bears trade DJ Moore?

Yes. The Chicago Bears traded DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills in a move with huge implications for Josh Allen and his new era under head coach Joe Brady. According to a report from Adam Schefter, the compensation could be a mid-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Is Mike Evans a free agent?

Yes. Mike Evans is a free agent after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t give him a contract extension. Now, with DJ Moore off the market, he is probably the top target at the position for many teams.

Advertisement
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Bills trading for Bears WR DJ Moore forces AJ Brown to cross one potential destination out of Eagles
NFL

Bills trading for Bears WR DJ Moore forces AJ Brown to cross one potential destination out of Eagles

Bears trade DJ Moore to Bills: WR depth charts updated in Chicago and Buffalo
NFL

Bears trade DJ Moore to Bills: WR depth charts updated in Chicago and Buffalo

NY Giants, Bears could reportedly engage in trade involving veteran player
NFL

NY Giants, Bears could reportedly engage in trade involving veteran player

NY Yankees’ Cody Bellinger sends clear message on Dodgers’ spending amid MLB debate
MLB

NY Yankees’ Cody Bellinger sends clear message on Dodgers’ spending amid MLB debate

Better Collective Logo