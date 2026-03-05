Trending topics:
NFL

Bills trading for Bears WR DJ Moore forces AJ Brown to cross one potential destination out of Eagles

With the Buffalo Bills trading for D.J. Moore from the Chicago Bears, the Philadelphia Eagles can likely cross one potential landing spot for A.J. Brown off their list.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Follow us on Google!
WR AJ Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles (2025)
© Mitchell Leff/Getty ImagesWR AJ Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles (2025)

On Thursday, the Buffalo Bills made a blockbuster move by acquiring D.J. Moore via trade from the Chicago Bears. This decision has a direct impact on A.J. Brown, as the Philadelphia Eagles can now cross a potential landing spot for the wide receiver off their list.

According to reports, the Eagles are looking for a trade partner for A.J. Brown, with the potential asking price already set. However, the Bills are no longer expected to be part of that conversation.

According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Buffalo’s trade for D.J. Moore closes the door on a potential move for A.J. Brown. Now, the Eagles must look for another landing spot for the star wide receiver with teams still in need of a top target.

Advertisement

A.J. Brown can still join a Super Bowl contender

Despite missing out on the chance to join Josh Allen with the Bills, A.J. Brown could still have a market among Super Bowl contenders. Nevertheless, his options appear to be limited at the moment.

Brown is not the only top wide receiver being closely monitored by contenders. Other wideouts such as Mike Evans, Jaylen Waddle, and Stefon Diggs—who was released by the Patriots on Wednesday—are also strong options for teams looking to bolster their receiving corps.

Advertisement

If A.J. Brown truly wants to leave Philadelphia, he may need to put pressure on the front office to pursue a trade soon, as several teams are already making moves for other star receivers while the Eagles take a slower approach this offseason.

AJ Brown gets completely honest message from Nick Sirianni about future with Jalen Hurts, Eagles

see also

AJ Brown gets completely honest message from Nick Sirianni about future with Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Fernando Franco Puga
Fernando Franco Puga
ALSO READ
DJ Moore is traded by Bears to Bills with huge implications for Josh Allen and the WR market in 2026 NFL free agency
NFL

DJ Moore is traded by Bears to Bills with huge implications for Josh Allen and the WR market in 2026 NFL free agency

Bears trade DJ Moore to Bills: WR depth charts updated in Chicago and Buffalo
NFL

Bears trade DJ Moore to Bills: WR depth charts updated in Chicago and Buffalo

How much cap space do the Buffalo Bills have? Key figures for the offseason
NFL

How much cap space do the Buffalo Bills have? Key figures for the offseason

NY Rangers confirm key move amid Vincent Trocheck trade rumors and offers before NHL deadline
NHL

NY Rangers confirm key move amid Vincent Trocheck trade rumors and offers before NHL deadline

Better Collective Logo