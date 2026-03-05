Bills trading for Bears WR DJ Moore forces AJ Brown to cross one potential destination out of Eagles

On Thursday, the Buffalo Bills made a blockbuster move by acquiring D.J. Moore via trade from the Chicago Bears. This decision has a direct impact on A.J. Brown, as the Philadelphia Eagles can now cross a potential landing spot for the wide receiver off their list.

According to reports, the Eagles are looking for a trade partner for A.J. Brown, with the potential asking price already set. However, the Bills are no longer expected to be part of that conversation.

According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Buffalo’s trade for D.J. Moore closes the door on a potential move for A.J. Brown. Now, the Eagles must look for another landing spot for the star wide receiver with teams still in need of a top target.

A.J. Brown can still join a Super Bowl contender

Despite missing out on the chance to join Josh Allen with the Bills, A.J. Brown could still have a market among Super Bowl contenders. Nevertheless, his options appear to be limited at the moment.

Brown is not the only top wide receiver being closely monitored by contenders. Other wideouts such as Mike Evans, Jaylen Waddle, and Stefon Diggs—who was released by the Patriots on Wednesday—are also strong options for teams looking to bolster their receiving corps.

If A.J. Brown truly wants to leave Philadelphia, he may need to put pressure on the front office to pursue a trade soon, as several teams are already making moves for other star receivers while the Eagles take a slower approach this offseason.

