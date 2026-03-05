NY Rangers might trade Vincent Trocheck to Colorado Avalanche to join Nathan MacKinnon ahead of NHL deadline, but other teams are interested

The New York Rangers are reportedly receiving strong interest from several teams around the league as trade speculation surrounding Vincent Trocheck continues to grow ahead of the NHL deadline.

While the Minnesota Wild have already presented a formal offer, they are not the only team monitoring the situation. Other potential suitors reportedly include the Colorado Avalanche, the Montreal Canadiens, the Carolina Hurricanes, and the Detroit Red Wings, creating a competitive market if the Rangers decide to move the veteran.

One particularly intriguing possibility is Colorado, where Trocheck could form a dynamic partnership with Nathan MacKinnon. According to a report from Emily Kaplan, that’s why Trocheck’s market extends well beyond Minnesota. “There has been plenty of interest from teams other than Minnesota. Trocheck holds a 12-team no-trade list and has said many teams on the West Coast are on it, for family reasons.”

What will be Vincent Trocheck’s next team?

Because of that clause, several West Coast teams are effectively off the list of possible destinations. Another key factor for the player’s next team is Trocheck’s preference to join a Stanley Cup contender if he is ultimately traded.

Trocheck’s condition on West Coast teams

That condition could narrow the field to teams with legitimate championship aspirations, which is why contenders like Colorado and Carolina remain among the most closely watched possibilities as the deadline approaches.

The Red Wings could be a surprise too and the Wild, even as a team of the Western Conference, are clearly in the mix as they’re in different time zone and geographical location compared to other West Coast teams.

