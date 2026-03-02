NY Giants, Bears could reportedly engage in trade involving veteran player

The New York Giants are searching for talent ahead of next season and, like the Chicago Bears, are exploring a potential trade that could involve veteran linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Edmunds still has one year remaining on his contract in Chicago, but he is viewed as a viable option, according to a report from Dan Benton of Giants Wire.

“One player who has strong trade value and a decent chance to be dealt is Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. The Titans, Raiders and Giants are among teams interested in high-end linebackers, and they like Edmunds, who’s only 27 despite eight years in the league. He was granted permission to seek a trade earlier this week,” Benton wrote.

Developing story…