NY Giants, Bears could reportedly engage in trade involving veteran player

Both the New York Giants and the Chicago Bears are looking to add top talent to strengthen their rosters ahead of what is expected to be a challenging 2026 season, with their focus reportedly including an eight-year NFL veteran.

By Richard Tovar

Head coach Ben Johnson of the Chicago Bears
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesHead coach Ben Johnson of the Chicago Bears

The New York Giants are searching for talent ahead of next season and, like the Chicago Bears, are exploring a potential trade that could involve veteran linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Edmunds still has one year remaining on his contract in Chicago, but he is viewed as a viable option, according to a report from Dan Benton of Giants Wire.

“One player who has strong trade value and a decent chance to be dealt is Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. The Titans, Raiders and Giants are among teams interested in high-end linebackers, and they like Edmunds, who’s only 27 despite eight years in the league. He was granted permission to seek a trade earlier this week,” Benton wrote.

Developing story…

