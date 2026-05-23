Bears urge Caleb Williams to ‘do less’ and take what the rivals are giving him

Caleb Williams is widely regarded as the savior of the Chicago Bears, but the coaching staff has now urged him to be 'less heroic' and simply take what the opposing defense gives him.

Chicago Bears fans are thrilled with Caleb Williams. However, the coaching staff knows that for him to find sustained consistency, he needs to slow down and simply take what rival defenses give him to win games.

When Williams was selected first overall, expectations were sky-high. While he has lived up to the hype with jaw-dropping individual performances, the organization wants him to refine his execution to protect his longevity and maximize his efficiency.

Bears quarterbacks coach J.T. Barrett recently advised Williams to master the “boring” plays. While Barrett is well aware of the young signal-caller’s elite off-script capability, he has urged him to consistently take the open check-downs and intermediate routes that opposing defenses yield, rather than forcing low-percentage hero ball.

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“We can be efficient and take what the defense is giving,” Barrett said, per the Chicago Sun-Times. “You don’t necessarily have to put the cape on and make those crazy plays because you already were killing them in the first three quarters.”

Caleb Williams is primed to rewrite the Bears’ record books

Williams is already building his legacy Chicago. The next major milestone on his radar is achieving a 4,000-yard passing season—a benchmark no quarterback has ever reached in the long history of the Bears franchise.

He came tantalizingly close during his breakout 2025 campaign, throwing for a franchise-record 3,942 passing yards alongside 27 touchdowns and just 7 interceptions. Following a promising playoff run that culminated in an NFC North championship, fans believe the sky is the limit for the young star. However, as Barrett noted, reaching that next tier of elite quarterback play requires mastering his rhythm and pacing within the pocket.

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The future is incredibly bright for both the franchise and their franchise quarterback. The front office has aggressively surrounded him with premier offensive weapons, and under the guidance of head coach Ben Johnson, Williams has the perfect infrastructure to build a lasting dynasty for Chicago in the NFC North.