Caleb Williams wants to continue building his legacy with the Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears’ most recent season lived up to expectations. However, Caleb Williams wants more: to win a Super Bowl and become the best in the Windy City.

“It was good for me to be able to see, to be able to feel, to be able to go out there and win games,” Williams said at the start of voluntary workouts. “But that wasn’t my goal, that’s not my goal. That’s not where I want to be. I want to be the best. I want to win. I want to be, as we call it, a world champion, a Super Bowl champion. I want to be the best Bears quarterback, best quarterback.

“Yes, that was a good steppingstone for me, but that wasn’t the last stepping stone. Being able to grow off of last year and be able to progress in ways that I want to. That last year wasn’t really anything. It was a good year and we’ve got many more good years coming up.”

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Caleb Williams’ standout 2025 season

Caleb Williams enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign in 2025, firmly establishing himself as the face of the Chicago Bears franchise. Starting every game for the second consecutive year, Williams set a new Bears single-season record with 3,942 passing yards and finished the year with an impressive 27-to-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears.

His poise under pressure was historically significant, as he led the team to seven late-game comebacks—an NFL record since 1970—including a spectacular overtime game-winner against the Packers. By leading Chicago to an 11–6 record and their first NFC North title since 2018, Williams proved he is one of the league’s elite young signal-callers.

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Entering the history books of the Bears

Making his way into the history of this franchise will not be an easy task for Caleb Williams. Names such as Sid Luckman, who revolutionized the position in the 1940s, and Jay Cutler, the franchise leader in passing yards (23,443) and touchdowns (154), belong to a select group of idols.

Additionally, the name of Jim McMahon cannot be overlooked. Led by him, they managed to win Super Bowl XX after defeating the New England Patriots 46–10.

Jim McMahon.

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Ben Johnson aims to keep the Bears at the top

The arrival of Ben Johnson brought a major boost in quality to a team that had been struggling for some time in the NFC North. Now the message is crystal clear: maintain the standard of an elite team, something that Caleb Williams agrees with.

”My answer is, ‘Yes, sir. Let’s do it,'” Williams said of Johnson. ”He is going to push me. I am going to push myself and I’m going to push my teammates. And he’s going to push my teammates and things like that.

“We’re going to find ways to get better. We’re going to find ways to reach where we want to reach. That starts with the detail. That starts with the everyday. That starts with the week-to-week of finding ways to get better.””

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Head coach Ben Johnson of the Chicago Bears

Bears aim to improve on their last season

The Chicago Bears set the bar high last season and will look to win the division again. However, it won’t be easy, as they will face tough competition from the Green Bay Packers, the Detroit Lions, and the Minnesota Vikings.

These are the opponents they will face, with the goal of achieving their main objective of returning to a Super Bowl:

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