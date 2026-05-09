Bears sign Super Bowl champ Scotty Miller: Chicago’s updated wide receiver depth chart

Scotty Miller's NFL journey has officially led him to the Windy City. After a successful tryout during the team's rookie minicamp, the Chicago Bears signed Miller to their 90-man roster on Saturday.

The Chicago Bears have officially signed veteran wide receiver Scotty Miller following a successful tryout at the team’s rookie minicamp. Miller, 28, is best known for his 2020 campaign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he recorded career highs in yards (501) and touchdowns (3) while helping the team secure the Super Bowl LV title.

Miller left the Bucs in 2022 after failing to replicate his 2020 production. He then joined the Atlanta Falcons and, most recently, was part of the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he spent the past two seasons as a depth piece and special teams contributor.

Now, Miller joins a high-powered offense led by quarterback Caleb Williams. While he is not expected to be a primary target, his presence on the roster could be key in the explosive offense that Ben Johnson is known for, utilizing every weapon available.

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As of today, Rome Odunze is the WR1 following DJ Moore’s trade to the Buffalo Bills. Luther Burden III serves as the WR2, and Kalif Raymond is the primary third-string option. The wide receiver group is rounded out by Zavion Thomas, Maurice Alexander, Jahdae Walker, JP Richardson, Omari Kelly, Squirrel White, and, obviously, Scotty Miller.

The Bears are solid, but Moore’s exit raises concerns

Last year, the Bears flourished with Ben Johnson as their new head coach. He arrived as a high-profile hire with an extraordinary offensive mindset, which helped Caleb Williams showcase his skills brilliantly.

Unfortunately, the team lost DJ Moore this offseason. The departure of the veteran wide receiver could have a significant impact on the offense, especially with the quick promotion of Rome Odunze to the WR1 role and the lack of an established veteran behind him.

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Burden, a 2025 second-round pick, had a solid rookie season last year. However, fans are concerned that moving on from Moore may have been premature and that the experiment of relying on Burden as the definitive WR2 may be too risky.

Ben Johnson has had his eyes on Scotty Miller since his days in Tampa Bay

There is a clear strategy behind Scotty Miller’s arrival in Chicago. Ben Johnson has followed his career since Miller’s tenure with the Buccaneers, and Miller’s connection with Bears wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El was a key factor in the decision to sign him.

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“He’s got a history with [wide receivers] coach [Antwaan] Randle El,” Bears coach Ben Johnson told reporters. “Randle El was with him when he was a young buck there in Tampa, so there are some shared experiences. Looking forward to seeing him run around and compete a little bit. From afar, I’ve been able to see the speed, quickness. [He’s] certainly very intriguing.”