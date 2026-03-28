Kalif Raymond reveals Ben Johnson is reason why he chose Bears over Lions, is this a good decision?

The Ben Johnson effect was in full force as wide receiver Kalif Raymond opted to sign for the Chicago Bears instead of re-signing with the Detroit Lions, and he revealed why he thinks that’s a correct decision.

“I wanted to play in Ben’s offense,” Raymond said to Dan Pompei of TheAthletic.com. As for the reasoning, Raymond was also very clear. Johnson is “extraordinarily creative, and honestly, you can be in any spot on the offense, and he will find a way to get you the ball. Just to be under him is a great privilege.”

Raymond played for Johnson in Detroit when he was the offensive coordinator. Judging by this move, his loyalty was with the coach, not the team. At 32 years old, Raymond is trying to milk the last good years of his NFL career.

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Raymond’s numbers under Johnson

In three years under Johnson, Raymond had 99 catches, for 1,320 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 13.3 yards per reception. He was never atop of the depth chart, but Johnson found ways to utilize him in an effective way.

Head coach Ben Johnson of the Chicago Bears

It seems like Raymond really valued that side of Johnson, hence his wish to reunite with him. Raymond is just 5’8″ and 180 lbs, but used properly, his speed can make a difference in the Bears‘ offense.

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How is the Bears’ WR room looking?

Rome Odunze is the clear-cut WR1 of the team right now. Luther Burden III comes next in the pecking order, and Raymond is likely to be put in the slot position, at least for the next season.

Also, the Bears have two great tight ends in Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet, who are as good as receiving as they are blocking. Ben Johnson also loves using his tight ends, so they are a big part of the passing game.