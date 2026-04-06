NY Giants, Dexter Lawrence trade rumors: Bills, Bears have advantage over Packers, Jaguars

Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade out of the New York Giants, and it changes everything heading to the 2026 NFL Draft. Now, the ball is in New York’s court to entertain trade offers for the star nose tackle. According to a report from Easton Butler, teams such as the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Green Bay Packers have already knocked on Joe Schoen’s door.

While not compelled to trade Lawrence, New York may find it best to move on from its star defensive lineman rather than drag out the drama and risk tension inside the locker room. If that’s the case, a report indicates the Giants have established their asking price for Lawrence to the rest of the NFL. As a result, the Bills and Bears may have a significant advantage over the Packers and Jaguars.

The Giants are reportedly asking for a late first-round or second-round 2026 selection in return for Lawrence. Chicago and Buffalo both have late first-round picks (25th and 26th overall picks, respectively) for the upcoming NFL Draft, whereas Green Bay and Jacksonville have both traded their first-rounders (20th and 24th overall, respectively).

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The Packers and Jags could always make a trade to get back into the first round of the draft, but the odds of them making a move for a first-rounder only to send it to the Giants are slim. Thus, the Bills and Bears could be in pole position to make a trade for Lawrence happen. Both teams could really use a powerful nose tackle, and “Sexy Dexy” may be the best option out there, even as he comes off a down year in East Rutherford.

Dexter Lawrence makes his signature “Sexy Dexy” dance

If it comes down to a second-round pick

In case the Giants settle for a second-round pick in a move involving Lawrence II, then the Bills could be in trouble. Buffalo traded its second-rounder (60th overall) to none other than Chicago, that has two picks in the second round (57th and 60th overall).

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As for the Jaguars and Packers, they could tilt the scale in their favor thanks to their second-rounders. Still, it seems Jacksonville (56th) and Green Bay (52nd) would have to give up something more to come away with Lawrence. Especially if Chicago is in the mix, and is serious about bolstering its defense that recorded just 35 sacks last season—tied for fifth-least in the NFL.

Lawrence’s stats in 2025

Coming off a career year in 2024, Lawrence seemed to be missing a gear in the 2025 NFL season. He followed his career-high 9-sack campaign in 2024 with a measly 0.5 sacks the following year. Considering Lawrence missed five games in 2024 and didn’t miss a single outing in 2025, his low production definitely raised concerns in New York.

Now, he is looking for a fresh start elsewhere. Lawrence isn’t interested in seeing what John Harbaugh can make happen in the Big Apple. Whether the feeling is reciprocal or not remains to be seen. One thing is clear, though: the Giants won’t give Lawrence away. If New York trades him, it won’t be for peanuts.

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