Ben Johnson fuels Packers rivalry with five-word jab after Bears’ Wild Card victory

The Chicago Bears stunned the Green Bay Packers in the 2026 Wild Card round. After the game, head coach Ben Johnson made sure to ignite the rivalry between the two teams with a direct five-word jab aimed at their NFC North rivals.

Chicago had to overcome an 18-point deficit to stay alive in the 2026 NFL playoffs. The Bears, led by Ben Johnson, delivered an astonishing second half in which they shut down the Packers’ offense and secured a spot in the Divisional Round.

After the final whistle, Ben Johnson approached Matt LaFleur—who has since addressed his future with the Packers—to greet him. However, the exchange was limited to a cold handshake without eye contact, further proving that the rivalry between the two coaches and teams remains as intense as ever.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What did Ben Johnson say about the Packers?

Following their 31-27 win over Green Bay, the Bears returned to the locker room to celebrate the dramatic victory. In a video later uploaded to YouTube, Ben Johnson appeared visibly energized and emotional, delivering a five-word message directed at the Packers that quickly caught fans’ attention.

“F*** the Packers! F*** them!” Johnson said at the beginning of the video. His excitement was evident, and it was also clear that he is far from a fan of Green Bay.

Advertisement

When Johnson joined the Bears for the 2025 NFL season, he previously said he enjoyed defeating Matt LaFleur twice a year while serving as the Lions’ offensive coordinator. Now, he has managed to do so as the head coach of Chicago.

Advertisement

see also 2026 NFL playoff bracket updated after Bears-Packers and Rams-Panthers in Wild Card round

During the regular season, the Bears went 1-1 against the Packers. However, Johnson secured his second win of the year over Green Bay at the most important moment, eliminating LaFleur’s team from the 2026 playoffs.

Advertisement

Who will the Bears face in the Divisional Round?

After defeating the Packers in the Wild Card round, the Bears advance to the Divisional Round, but they do not yet know their next opponent in the 2026 NFL playoffs.

If the San Francisco 49ers defeat the Philadelphia Eagles, the Bears will face the Los Angeles Rams. However, if Philadelphia beats San Francisco, Chicago will take on the defending Super Bowl champions in the Divisional Round.

Advertisement