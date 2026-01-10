Trending topics:
NFL

2026 NFL playoff bracket updated after Bears-Packers and Rams-Panthers in Wild Card round

In the Wild Card Round, the Chicago Bears faced the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams played the Carolina Panthers, and with those results, the 2026 NFL playoff bracket was updated.

By Emilio Abad

Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears.
Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears.

The 2026 NFL playoff picture was updated after a dramatic Wild Card weekend, highlighted by the Chicago Bears’ thrilling victory over the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams’ narrow win against the Carolina Panthers.

The Bears defeated the Packers in a tightly contested Wild Card matchup, earning a spot in the Divisional Round. With the loss, Green Bay was officially eliminated from the postseason, bringing its playoff run to an end.

Chicago sealed the 27–24 victory in the final quarter thanks to a clutch and decisive deep pass from quarterback Caleb Williams. The Packers had late opportunities, but the Bears’ defense held firm, leaving Green Bay just a field goal away from forcing overtime.

With the win, the Bears advanced as the No. 2 seed in the NFC and are now set to face either the Philadelphia Eagles or the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round, depending on the remaining conference results.

Playoff bracket updated.

Meanwhile, the Rams eliminated the Panthers with a 34–31 victory in the Wild Card Round. Carolina was officially knocked out of the playoffs, while Los Angeles moved on as the No. 5 seed in the NFC. Los Angeles’ next opponent will be determined by the rest of the Divisional Round outcomes, with potential matchups against the Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, or San Francisco 49ers.

Rams stay alive as contenders

Los Angeles once again showed resilience, surviving despite late-game adversity against Carolina. Matthew Stafford’s leadership proved decisive as the Rams overcame mistakes and advanced, reinforcing their status as one of the most dangerous teams remaining in the NFC.

What remains to be decided in the Wild Card

The NFL Wild Card Round continues on Sunday and Monday, with matchups featuring the Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville Jaguars, the San Francisco 49ers vs the Philadelphia Eagles, the Los Angeles Chargers vs the New England Patriots, and the Houston Texans taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

