With the end of the regular season, some teams already know their position for the 2023 NFL Draft, but which one is going to have the 1st overall pick for the next edition?

Even though the 2022 NFL season has not ended, there are some teams that are already eliminated. As the Playoffs are near, clubs already know the initial order of the 2023 Draft and the 1st overall pick is here.

Year after year, the best players from college football put their names available for the NFL Draft in order to become pros. Not everyone gets selected, but those who are finally see their childhood dreams come true.

For this year, there are very good prospects to be selected. Of course the 1st overall pick is very important and it is very difficult to see a change in that position, but anything could happen in the NFL.

2023 NFL Draft: Which team has the 1st overall pick?

The 2022 NFL regular season has ended and the teams that got eliminated are already preparing for the next campaign. Their first big event is the Draft, where they're going to select the future of football.

In a thrilling closure for the 2022 regular season, the Houston Texans won their last game of the campaign, but it seems like they lost something bigger by getting the victory: the 1st overall pick.

With their win against the Indianapolis Colts, the Texans put themselves in the 2nd position for the next Draft. They gave the first place to the Chicago Bears, who are already on the clock.