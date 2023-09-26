In the early 2000s, the Pittsburgh Steelers appeared as championship contenders led by a remarkable defense. Particularly after selecting Ben Roethlisberger with the 11th overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, they become a real threat for the rest of the league with their new quarterback.

Despite not being a star at the time, Roethlisberger played a pivotal role in leading the Steelers to the championship in the 2005 season. However, their journey to another Super Bowl appearance was nearly realized in the previous year, with the quarterback as a rookie.

During this period, the New England Patriots were a dominant force in the NFL, in the midst of their first dynasty. Consequently, matchups between the Patriots and the Steelers were frequent, and a memorable encounter took place in the AFC Championship Game of the 2004 season.

Roethlisberger and Jerome Bettis Claim Against the Patriots

There have always been allegations and controversies surrounding the Patriots, and one such accusation emerged in a podcast episode of “Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger,” where Roethlisberger and former running back Jerome Bettis discussed their belief that the Patriots had cheated during the 2004 AFC Championship game where New England secured a 41-27 victory.

Roethlisberger stated, “Hey, to be fair, the Patriots cheated,” to which Bettis replied emphatically, “For sure, they did. It’s not even a question in my mind.” Bettis went on to explain that the Patriots had been stealing their signs, giving them a significant advantage and allowing them to make a crucial stop on a promising drive at a pivotal moment in the game.

Bettis recalled the play saying: “They stopped us on fourth down. That’s a critical play in the game. They had our signs, and they called a timeout to get them ready for that play because they knew it was coming. No questions in my mind. I remember vividly because I thought, ‘Why is this big dude going to the sideline?'”

When Did Ben Roethlisberger Retire?

Ben Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 season.