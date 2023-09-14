The Pittsburgh Steelers started the 2023 NFL season with the left foot. Ahead of their Week 2 game against the Cleveland Browns, they have received bad news, ad Kenny Pickett has lost a crucial teammate for several weeks.

Week 1 of the 2023 campaign was tough for the Steelers. They began the season with a loss to the San Francisco 49ers, marked by poor performances from both their defense and offense.

Nonetheless, the Steelers are determined to put their rough start behind them and strive for their first victory. Regrettably, they’ve received concerning news as they will be without a key player from Kenny Pickett’s offense for an indefinite period.

Kenny Pickett loses key wide receiver for several weeks

The Pittsburgh Steelers are seen as a very solid team. Despite their Week 1 loss against the 49ers, their fans still think that they’ll be able to fight for the NFC North, but apparently they will try to do it without a key weapon.

Diontae Johnson, who is listed as the team’s No. 1 receiver in their depth chart, left with a hamstring injury early in the second half of their matchup against the 49ers. According to ESPN, he will be sidelined for several weeks due to this injury.

When ESPN unveiled this information, Antonio Brown, former wideout of the Steelers, tweeted that he would be ready for his NFL comeback if Pittsburgh called him, but it is highly unlikely that the team would do so.