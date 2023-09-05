Everything is set for the 2023 NFL season, and the Cincinnati Bengals are still adding new players. Now, a tight end has decided to betray the Pittsburgh Steelers by signing with their AFC North rivals, bolstering Joe Burrow’s offense even more.

The Bengals have really improved since Jor Burrow’s arrival in 2020. The former LSU quarterback brought a possitive change to Cincinnati, and they have been already close from winning a Super Bowl with him leading the team.

For the upcoming campaign, oddsmakers consider the Bengals as genuine contenders to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The team’s front office aims to bolster their roster around Joe Burrow with talented players and has recently signed a former Steelers tight end to contribute to their success.

Bengals sign former Patriots player to bolster Joe Burrow’s offense

It is crucial for the Bengals to provide Joe Burrow with the best players available so he can succeed. Even though they added Irv Smith Jr. this offseason, they have now signed a new tight end to bolster the quarterback’s offense.

According to NFL Media, Cincinnati has signed Zach Gentry to their practice squad. The tight end entered the league with the 141st overall pick in the 2019 Draft, playing four seasons with the Steelers, their AFC North rivals.

At 26 years old, Gentry is determined to earn a spot on the team’s roster. He has participated in 40 games, making 39 receptions for 303 yards and without scoring any touchdowns. Nevertheless, he is determined to demonstrate to the Bengals that he deserves a place on their 53-man roster to support Joe Burrow’s success.

Will Joe Burrow be ready for Week 1?

According to several reports, Joe Burrow has fully recovered from his right calf injury and he will be ready to play in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns.