All the details on Ben Roethlisberger as a player and how much money he has earned in nearly two decades with the Steelers. Check here Big Ben’s year of birth, weight and more.

The Pittburgh Steelers have used Ben Roethlisberger since he was a young quarterback of just 22 years old and he was drafted as a 1st round 2004 #11 overall from Miami (OH), that season Ben was a starter. Roethlisberger's first salary was only $230,000 but with a big bonus at the end of the season thanks to a perfect record that could have been more if not for the loss in the playoffs.

Ben Roethlisberger is a tall and strong big guy, but he was never quick on his legs, in almost 20 seasons with the Steelers, Big Ben has scored just 20 rushing touchdowns with 1,373 rushing yards, that's less than 1.11 rushing touchdowns in 18 years . Nowadays a quarterback like Roethlisberger is not as effective as one that can rush and throw the ball.

In almost two decades as a starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger has lined his pockets with more than $260 million adding his first contract that was worth practically nothing until the big bonuses he earned for winning the Super Bowl and more.

How much does Ben Roethlisberger weight?

Roethlisberger looks like a fat guy, but in reality he is not, he is big with a wide back weighing 240 lbs (108 kg). Big Ben is a quarterback who doesn't run fast due to his weight and poor athleticism, but when he has to run he does it for the team.

What is Ben Roethlisberger’s height?

Besides being heavy, Big Ben is a tall guy of 6-5 (196 cm). That height is an advantage for him as he can see better over the offensive and defensive lines and his passes are more accurate on long drives.

How old is Ben Roethlisberger?

Ben Roethlisberger was born on March 2, 1982, and for the 2021-22 season Big Ben is 39 years old. His next birthday will be as a free agent or as a retired player, that will be decided by him at the end of the 2022 playoffs.

What is Ben Roethlisberger's net worth?

Big Ben's bank account is one of the largest of the 21st century big names in the NFL, he is one of the highest paid quarterbacks of the last 15 years. And after nearly two decades, Ben has received over $267,286,864 in earnings for a personal net worth of $100m.

What is Ben Roethlisberger's salary?

$1,075,000 is the Steelers' annual payment to Ben Roethlisberger for a year's salary, plus a signing bonus of $12,925,000. He is expected to receive some other bonus because the team clinched to a playoff spot.

What was Ben Roethlisberger's biggest signing bonus?

In 2019 Ben Roethlisberger got paid $32,500,000 as the largest signing bonus of his career in the NFL and the second time the Steelers gave him a bonus over $30m. So far, after an 18-year career, Big Ben has collected over $107,225,000 in signing bonuses.